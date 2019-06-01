ICC World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: The war of words and the heat is already on. Arguably the best batsman in the world Virat Kohli will be up against his bowling counterpart Kagiso Rabada in what is poised to be a mouthwatering battle. Ahead of the high-octane clash, Rabada has already put out a strong warning to the Indian skipper. Rabada launched an attack on Kohli by calling him ‘immature’ for his aggression on-the-field. Kohli is a popular cricketer and enjoys a massive fan following. This statement somehow did not go down well with Kohli fans, who hit back at the pacer.

“I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you,” Rabada was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“In fact, for me, it just wakes me up, if anything. If somebody comes at me and says, “I’m going to hit you. I’m going to clobber you. You are soft”, it wakes me up because – it’s a fight-or-flight response. In the next over you bowled with a bit more pace into Kohli’s body, and he found it hard to get away. Did that exchange rev you up to come back hard and push him onto the back foot?,” Rabada added.