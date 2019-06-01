ICC World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: The verbal duel has already begun ahead of the big-ticket game between India and South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Taking the potshots early, Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada seems to have drawn the first blood as he called upon the opposition skipper Virat Kohli. Known to wear his heart on his sleeves, Rabada has expressed his thoughts about India captain, he feels the over ‘aggression’ of Kohli makes him look extremely immature on the field at times.

For every cricket fanatic or expert, the duel between Rabada and Kohli is perhaps the most interesting battle on the pristine 22-yard strip. The 24-year-old, who is spearheading South Africa’s pace attack in the quadrennial extravaganza in England is known for giving his more than 100 percent on the field which at times lead him into trouble.

Explaining the reason behind his big claim, Rabada quoted that the Indian skipper can’t take the abuse, which looks very immature for him. He also added that the aggression might work for Kohli but from the outset, it looks silly. During the IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both Kohli and Rabada were involved in a heated exchange.

“I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you,” Rabada was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

The Johannesburg-born pacer added that he would love to involve in the fights, which would make him deliver with more intent. “In fact, for me, it just wakes me up, if anything. If somebody comes at me and says, “I’m going to hit you. I’m going to clobber you. You are soft”, it wakes me up because – it’s a fight-or-flight response. In the next over you bowled with a bit more pace into Kohli’s body, and he found it hard to get away. Did that exchange rev you up to come back hard and push him onto the back foot?,” Rabada added.

Tempers will flare once again when Rabada and Kohli will face each other during India’s highly-awaited opening encounter at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5.