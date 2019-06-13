ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India cricketer Kedar Jadhav had a message for the persisting rain. What made the message even more impactful was that he spoke in Marathi. In Marathi, he requests the rain to leave England and go to Maharashtra. Three matches have already been called off without a ball being bowled and ICC has drawn a lot of flak for this. Fans feel ICC has got the schedule completely wrong and that has taken the fizz out of the marquee tournament. Kedar would play a big factor for India in the middle order with the bat and also chip in with the ball as and when needed.

Meanwhile, with rain playing spoilsport in three of the World Cup 2019 games already, fans have started taking potshots at the tournament with one topping it all by putting rain in pole position on the points table.

On the other hand, Kedar seems to be having fun in the UK as he was spotted watching ‘Bharat’ film along with his teammates.

Earlier, the ICC has said in a statement that it will be logistical mayhem to keep reserve days for games in the group stage. “Factoring in a reserve day for every match at the World Cup would significantly increase the length of the tournament and practically would be extremely complex to deliver,” ICC Chief Executive David Richardson had said in a statement a few days back.

“It would impact pitch preparation, team recovery and travel days, accommodation and venue availability, tournament staffing, volunteer and match officials’ availability, broadcast logistics and very importantly, the spectators who in some instances travel hours to be at the game. There is also no guarantee that the reserve day would be free from rain either.