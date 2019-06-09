After a comprehensive win in the opening match against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019, India will now look for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday. Two-time World Cup winner will have to be at the top of their game to beat the team from Down Under. While both the teams loo balanced in all departments, given the result of the last series where India lost, the Virat Kohli-led side would understand that they are facing one of the toughest hurdles of this tournament.

Australia, on the other hand, have won all their matches in this year’s World Cup so far. After beating Afghanistan comfortably, the Aaron Finch-led side faced some harsh challenges from the West Indies, but they were able to successfully resist them. They now look like a side to beat in the tournament and will look to continue their winning streak.

“We’ve had good rivalry between the two teams in the last few months. #INDvAUS is going to be a great contest.” The big game is here 🔥 Which team will take home the two points? pic.twitter.com/IOicOvFmIC — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019

Ahead of the high-octane clash, here are some key players to look out for:

Jasprit Bumrah

The 25-year-old world number one bowler is one of the key players in the Indian squad right now. With his high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations, Jasprit Bumrah stands out as an unconventional wicket-taker. From his pacy yorkers to slow bouncers, he possesses the most varied range of deliveries among today’s bowlers. The batsmen have found him hard to tackle and with good bowling conditions available in England, Bumrah will play a major role in deciding India’s fate.

Aaron Finch

After the suspension of two senior-most players, Australia found themselves dealing in defeats and misfortune. But they were able to stage a comeback in the right time and the credit must go to their skipper Aaron Finch. He amassed 451 runs in five matches and guided his side throughout to white-wash Pakistan in recently concluded bilateral series. In their first match against Afghanistan, Finch scored 66 runs.

MS Dhoni

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman who led team India to the famous World Cup win in 2011, found himself among runs right ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. He smashed 113 in 78 ballas against Bangladesh in a warm-up game and has assured the management that he still owns the ability to lead the middle-order. Apart from his batting and wicket-keeping, Dhoni has been a guiding force for Kohli’s captaincy and has helped the team, time and again, with his expertise.

Mitchell Starc

The 29-year old left-arm pacer was at his lethal best against the West Indies in Australia’s last match. When everyone thought the West Indian bowlers would rattle away their opponents with pace and bounce, Starc showed the world why, with a ball, he is still a force to reckon. He has already taken six wickets and would look to extend his tally.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The spin lead of India is in great form as in the first World Cup match, he took four crucial wickets and provided the base for his team’s victory. The leg-spinner will now test Australia’s temperament and look to take early wickets for India.

Rohit Sharma

A lot was spoken about the recent dry runs of the Indian openers, but Rohit Sharma found himself in the middle of runs at the right time. Scoring a gritty century against South Africa in the first match, which many believe is his best ton by date, the Hitman showed that he can bat according to the conditions and will hold a firm ground for his team at the top.

(With inputs from ANI)