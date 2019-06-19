ICC World Cup 2019 Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa: Looked completely in command to hunt down the modest target of 242, Martin Guptill was batting sensibly with skipper Kane Williamson before getting dismissed in one of the strangest fashions in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Chasing 242 vs South Africa, Guptill gets hit-wicket on the score of 35 off 59 deliveries of Andile Phehlukwayo’s bowling. He flaunted a sheepish grin on his face while walking back to the dressing room. (SCORECARD)

While attempting a pull shot on a rising and shorting delivery, Guptill swivels on the crease and in the process knocked his stumps with his foot. The ball went off the top part of the bat and went in the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket. Before getting dismissed, Guptill formed a steady 60-run stand with skipper Williamson.

WATCH HERE:



Earlier, New Zealand bowling unit fired in unison as they restricted South Africa to 241 for six in a rain-truncated encounter in Edgbaston. The match was reduced to 49-a-side over affair after wet ground outfield delayed the start. Despite half-centuries from Hashim Amla (55 off 83 balls, 4x4s) and Rassie van der Dussen (67 not out off 64 balls, 2x4s, 34x6s), the Black Caps managed to keep the South African batsmen under tight leash.

Lockie Ferguson (3 for 59 in 10 overs) was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, while Colin de Grandhomme (1/33 in 10 overs) turned out to be the most economical.

De Grandhomme and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (1/45 in 9 overs) maintained tight discipline during the middle overs and did not allow any opposition batsmen to get away.

Van der Dussen and David Miller (36 off 37 balls) added 72 runs for the fifth wicket in 12.2 overs but facing a must-win situation, South Africa could never really up the ante. Van der Dussen hit two fours and three sixes while Miller hit two boundaries and a six.

The last nine overs produced 72 runs after Faf Du Plessis (23) added 50 with Amla, who completed 8000 ODI runs and became second fastest to complete the feat.

Trent Boult castled Quinton de Kock early in the innings and Matt Henry (0/34 in 10 overs) bowled tight lines from the other end after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first.