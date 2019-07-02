Rohit Sharma carried his scintillating batting form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 as India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston to secure a semifinals berth. The Men in Blue become the second team after Australia to qualify for the semis, whereas Bangladesh are now out of the tournament. Rohit became only the 2nd batsman after Kumar Sangakkara to hit 4 hundreds in a single World Cup edition and in the process became the leading run-scorer in this showpiece event. (SCORECARD)

Chasing a stiff target of 315 to win, Bangladesh made a promising start but Mohammed Shami made the first breakthrough to remove the dangerous Tamim Iqbal. Later, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah contributed with the ball as they picked key wickets which didn’t allow Bangladesh to form a dangerous partnership. Jasprit Bumrah was once again the pick of the bowler for Team India as he finished with figures of 4/55. He cleaned up Bangladeshi tail in no time with his inch-perfect Yorkers. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

Only two men have hit four centuries in a single World Cup campaign: @KumarSanga2 in 2015 and @ImRo45 in 2019 👏 👏 #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ZXf6M2O4yg — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019



During the course of Bangladesh’s chase, star cricketer – Shakib Al Hasan became the first cricketer to accumulate 500+ runs and claim 10-plus wickets in a single World Cup edition. He is also the second highest run-scorer in the ongoing quadrennial extravaganza. Shakib kept fighting the lone battle ina historic run chase for Bangladesh despite wickets being fell at the other end. But it wasn’t enough after Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das failed to make useful contributions.

Earlier, Rohit continued his dream run with a record-equalling fourth century but the Indian innings once again lacked the final flourish, managing a par score of 314/9 versus Bangladesh. MS Dhoni (35 off 33 balls) once again failed to get going as India managed only 63 runs in the last 10 overs after Rohit’s 26th ODI century and Rishabh Pant’s (48 off 40 balls) flamboyance had taken India to 251 for 4.

Dhoni looked ill at ease against Mustafizur Rahaman’s (5/59 in 10 overs) brilliant variations and Shakib Al Hasan’s (1/41 in 10 overs) accuracy. The former India skipper refused two singles in the final over and was out off the third delivery as India lost momentum towards end of the innings.

Rohit’s (104 off 92 balls) love affair with Bangladesh continued as he had also scored his first World Cup ton in the previous edition in Australia and another century in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final at this very Edgbaston ground.

All smiles for India as they secure qualification to the semi-finals 😄 #CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/urrRjxeO8t — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019



There were no marks for guessing that Kohli would have opted to bat and Rohit along with K L Rahul (77 off 92 balls) added 180 for the opening wicket to set the platform.

En route his ton, that had seven fours and five sixes, Rohit also equalled Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four tons in a single edition of the World Cup, having already registered scores of 122 not out (vs South Africa), 140 (vs Pakistan) and 102 (vs England) in earlier games.