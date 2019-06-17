Rohit Sharma’s magnificent 24th ODI hundred was backed by a completely professional bowling performance as India continued their winning streak over Pakistan in World Cup history on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli (77) and KL Rahul (57) also contributed with crucial half-centuries to propel India to a mammoth 336/5 in 50 overs. In absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul played the perfect second fiddle in an opening partnership of 137 runs. Later Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar picked up two wickets each as India crushed Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) at the iconic Old Trafford, Manchester

Courtesy this victory, India have maintained a near-perfect record over their arch-rivals Pakistan. The juggernaut which started way back in 1992, continued in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019. Pakistan have never been very competitive against India in World Cups. On Sunday, it looked like only one team had the ability to dictate terms in the game. Even without Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (who was ruled out of the match after bowling 2.4 overs), it was India all the way.

Rohit became the 2nd Indian after Virat Kohli to hit a World Cup hundred against Pakistan and added 136 for the opening wicket with Rahul who made his maiden fifty in a World Cup game. It was an incredible partnership – Rahul had replaced Shikhar Dhawan at the top but he did not look out of sorts.

Earlier, Rohit pulverised a pedestrian Pakistan attack with a stylish hundred to lead India to a challenging 336 versus their arch-rivals. Despite heavy rains and overcast conditions during the past few days, the pitch had very little moisture and turned out to be a batting beauty which Rohit and the other Indian batsmen exploited to the fullest. Skipper Kohli switched gears effortlessly during his 77 off 65 balls and also became the quickest to 11,000 ODI runs, eclipsing a 17-year record held by iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

Mohammed Amir (3/47) pitched the ball up and maintained discipline despite a couple of official ‘warnings’ for running onto the pitch while Wahab Riaz (1/71) and Hasan Ali (1/84) bowled short consistently.