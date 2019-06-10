ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Australia, Match 14 at The Oval: Shikhar Dhawan magnificent hundred was backed by a good bowling performance as India defeated Australia by 36 runs to register their second win in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 at The Oval. Dhawan, who smashed his 17th ODI century was well-supported by skipper Virat Kohli (82) that powered India to a massive 352/5 in 50 overs. Later, India’s new ball bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/50) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/61) produced an exceptional show to bowl out the defending champions for 316-all out. (SCORECARD)

Half-centuries from Kohli and Rohit Sharma (57) and a blistering 48 from Hardik Pandya helped India post a mammoth total (352/5) – it was the highest by any team against Australia in a World Cup match. This was also only the 4th time India defeated Australia in a World Cup. Australia have won 8 times against India. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

It was a big match, and they stepped up! #TeamIndia bowl out Australia on the last ball of the game to win by 36 runs! Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah finish with three wickets each! #INDvAUS SCORECARD 👇 https://t.co/tdWyb7lIw6 pic.twitter.com/eJdfz947aK — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2019



Chasing a big total, Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner failed to provide their team a flying start as Bumrah and Bhuvi dished out a disciplined effort in the first Powerplay. The Australian openers – two of the most dangerous in the world – were unable to get any kind of momentum in the first 10 overs.

Coming in to bat at No.3, Steve Smith tried to provide some momentum to Australia’s inning but was unable to keep the required rate in check. Warner fell to Yuvendra Chahal after making a scratchy 56 before Usman Khawaja came in and showed some intent. With Smith, Khawaja tried to take Australia close, so the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey could cut loose later in the innings.

But the required rate kept climbing up and in the end, it proved way too much for Australia. Bhuvneshwar struck twice in the 40th over to change the course of the match completely in India’s favour. He removed Smith and Stoinis to completely derail Australia’s momentum.

Earlier, Dhawan roared back to form as he hit his 17th ODI hundred (117 off 109 balls) was well complemented by fellow opener Rohit Sharma’s 57 off 70 balls with the openers raising a stand of 127. Ever consistent skipper Kohli (82 off 77 balls) played an effective knock and shared a 92-run stand with Dhawan. Kohli’s sixes off Mitchell Starc — over long-on and extra cover — stood out.

The last 10 overs yielded India 116 runs, primarily due to Hardik Pandya’s whirlwind knock of 48 from 27 balls and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 27-run cameo.

Floater Pandya played in a manner only he can while Dhoni did his bit in putting the finishing touches, which included a six over square leg off Starc. The Indian openers played out a good opening spell from Starc (1/74) and Pat Cummins (1/55), who pitched it up and repeatedly beat the bat.