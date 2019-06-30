India vs England: India pacer Mohammed Shami justified his selection once again after he picked a five-wicket haul against England at Birmingham. Shami picked important wickets of Bairstow, Root, Morgan, Buttler and Woakes. He not only became the sixth Indian to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match but also has become the first Indian to take 4 wickets 3 times in a single CWC edition. Shami bowled quick and became the fastest to 30 wickets in CWC history for an Indian bowler. It also happens to be his first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Mohammed Shami becomes the first Indian bowler to take three consecutive four-wicket hauls in World Cup history.

This comes after he picked a hat-trick against Afghanistan becoming the second Indian to do so.

Here is how Twitter praised the bowler.

Mohammed Shami with 13 wickets in 3 #CWC19 matches What an impact he has made for #TeamIndia little bit expensive today but terrific nevertheless #ENGvIND — Gontse Matea (@Gontse_Matea) June 30, 2019

Films mai Shammi kapoor G and Cricket mai MOHAMMED SHAMI. 5 wickets haul. Congratulations 🎊 @MdShami11 @BCCI @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/oHMPzPDhLe — SATISH YADAV (@YADAVSATISH4266) June 30, 2019

*5-wicket haul for Mohammed Shami*#IndvsEng

Bhuvi Right Now:- pic.twitter.com/PvfUeVZFTR — Prashant Hans Lucky (@aluckydna) June 30, 2019

I’m not sure Mohammed Shami’s wickets were worth those runs. Annoying. In the extreme. #INDvENG #indiavsEngland #ICCCWC2019 — toru jhaveri (@quirkyclogs) June 30, 2019

Mohammed Shami takes Chris Woakes’s wicket, Woakes scored 7 runs in 5 balls, today….

Mohammad Shami in every match of World Cup..👇👇😂😂

#IndvEng #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kAiUTdasju — Nadeem Gaur (@NADEEMGOUR_) June 30, 2019

Mohammed Shami Surely Has A Lion’s Share In The Process Of Applying Brakes To England’s Innings Which Was Cruising At One Stage. A Well Deserved Fifer For Him On The Pitch, Which Is A Batsman’s Paradise! 👏🏼 #INDvENG #IndvsEng #IndiavsEngland #TeamIndia #CWC19 @MdShami11 — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, England posted 337/7 in 50 overs as Bairstow top-scored for hosts with 111 runs.