India vs England: India pacer Mohammed Shami justified his selection once again after he picked a five-wicket haul against England at Birmingham. Shami picked important wickets of Bairstow, Root, Morgan, Buttler and Woakes. He not only became the sixth Indian to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match but also has become the first Indian to take 4 wickets 3 times in a single CWC edition. Shami bowled quick and became the fastest to 30 wickets in CWC history for an Indian bowler. It also happens to be his first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Mohammed Shami becomes the first Indian bowler to take three consecutive four-wicket hauls in World Cup history.
This comes after he picked a hat-trick against Afghanistan becoming the second Indian to do so.
Here is how Twitter praised the bowler.
Meanwhile, England posted 337/7 in 50 overs as Bairstow top-scored for hosts with 111 runs.