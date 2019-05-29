ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: MS Dhoni rolled back the clock with a belligerent knock of 113 off 78 balls during India’s second World Cup 2019 warm-up match against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. During his attacking knock, Dhoni not only smashed towering maximums and sent bowlers on a never-ending leather hunt but also did something which no other batsman had done before on the 22-yard strip. In the 40th over of India’s innings, the former skipper stopped Bangladesh bowler Sabbir Rahman midway and asked him to remove a fielder who was standing in the middle of nowhere.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Bangladeshi spinner actually followed Dhoni’s instructions and did the needful. As per the commentators, the fielder was standing at an awkward position (mid-wicket to square leg). which irked Dhoni, who was getting ready to face the delivery.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:



The 37-year-old smashed a breathtaking hundred off just 73 balls – leaving his fans in a dizzy of joy. His knock along with KL Rahul’s (108) century powered Team India to a mammoth total of 359/7 win in their 50 overs. The unforgiving world of Twitter, of course, was closely following the sequence of events and was quick to react to the moment.

Chasing 360 to win, Bangladesh started on a positive note, with Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar rotating well to reach 49 with no loss, before Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) halted the momentum for Tigers. Bumrah removed opener Soumya Sarkar on the fourth delivery of the ninth over and made it two in two when he stunned Shakib Al Hasan with a brilliant 141 kmph yorker.

Best thing in ICC World Cup till now! 💙 M.S.Dhoni batting in 39th over, asks the Bangladeshi Bowler to stop bowling and tells him to move his fielder wandering near mid wicket to square leg, and Bangladesh Team says okay and moves that fielder! 😂😂😂 Mahi mentoring EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/dZ5PbGxcwv — DJ Prithvi (@djprithviindia) May 28, 2019

Dhoni setting Bangladesh’s field placing 😂😂 — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) May 28, 2019

#dhoni thug life moment in warm up match against Bangladesh, stopping the bowler (Shabbir) in run up in 40th over, asking if he is sure of the field and then the bowler making a field change #WorldCup2019 @msdhoni @BCCI 😎😂 — Dheeraj Pershad (@djpershad) May 28, 2019

Dhoni now setting field for opposition captain as well — dorku (@Dorkstar) May 28, 2019

Bangladesh will really improve if they learn from India and Pakistan teams rather than being arrogant 😂😂 — K.Vithal Bhargav (@kvgraphy) May 29, 2019



Later, a fighting 120-run stand between Das (73) and Mushfiqur Rahim (90) did offer hope for Bangladesh but they were only able to put up 264 in 49.3 overs. The deadly spin combo of – Kuldeep Yadav (3/47) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/55) were among the wickets and gave no chance to the opposition side. India will take on South Africa on June 5 to start their campaign in Southampton.