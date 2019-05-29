ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Details

The wait is officially over as cricket’s biggest extravaganza – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is all set to begin in England on May 30. The tournament will be officially launched with an Opening Party on The Mall on Wednesday. In the tournament opener, hosts England will lock horns with South Africa at The Oval in London. The 45-day tournament will see 48 matches to be played. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly planned events like live sport, music and entertainment for 4,000 fans – who will be present at the venue.

Team India will kick start their campaign against the Proteas on June 5. The format for the 2019 edition will see 10 best teams in the world going head-to-head in a Round-Robin format. The CWC’19 will culminate with the fifth final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 14.

Here’s all you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony (know the date, time & venue details) in London:

When is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will be held on May 29, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will take place at The Mall, in the City of Westminster, Central London.

What time is ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will begin on 09:30 PM IST (IST), 04:00 GMT and 05:00 PM BST (British Standard Time).

Where to watch the live TV broadcast of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony?

The live TV broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will be available on Star Sports 1 and 2.

Where to watch free online live streaming of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony?

The free online live streaming of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will be available on Hotstar. In England, Sky Sports have broadcasting rights. BBC will be providing the live updates.