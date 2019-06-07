MS Dhoni’s decision to sport an Army’s Insignia badge on his wicketkeeping gloves during India’s opening World Cup encounter against South Africa has sparked a massive controversy. Dhoni’s wicket-keeping gloves flaunting regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces has caught nationwide attention. The latest to join in the debate and take a dig at Dhoni was current Pakistan Federal minister for science and technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry.

“Dhoni is in England to play cricket not for Mahabharata (sic), what an idiotic debate in Indian media, a section of the Indian media is so obsessed with war they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan or Rwanda as mercenaries…. #Idiots,” tweeted Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

In the past as well, the 37-year-old has not shied away from showing his love for Indian forces on the cricket field. During the match versus, Dhoni was once again seen professing his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his keeping gloves.

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) later asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves.

According to the ICC rules, “The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.”