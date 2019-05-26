Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-up

Desperate to end their slump in 50-over cricket, Pakistan will once again look to change the tide as they take on Bangladesh in their second World Cup warm-up fixture at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. After suffering a morale-shattering three-wicket loss to Afghanistan in their first warm-up game, the Men in Green will be aiming to return to the winning ways before the real action unfolds at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can catch Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-up game live TV broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming is available on Hotstar.

Out of 14 ODIs this year, Pakistan has lost 12 of them and it shows the slump the team is currently in. In fact, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co have lost their last 10 matches. As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Pakistan boast off a comprehensive 31-5 lead over Bangla Tiger. On the contrary, Bangladesh are in red-hot form after winning their maiden multi-nation series, involving the Windies and hosts Ireland. Mashrafe Mortaza’s men oozed confidence in the series and remained unbeaten.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coverage of the warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh from the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff:

PAK vs BAN When & Where to Watch Cricket Streaming Online

When is the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played on May 26, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh be played?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time does the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh begin?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live broadcast the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

The live TV broadcast of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch free live cricket streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be available on Hotstar.

What are the probable XIs of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

SQUADS —

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir.

Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.