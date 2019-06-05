As India take on South Africa at the Kennington Oval in London, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the Men in Blue for their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign.

Modi wrote on his twitter handle “As # TeamIndia begins it’s # CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. खेल भी जीतो और दिल भी ! # INDvSA”.

The Virat Kohli-led side is facing an exhausted South African side who have lost two of their earlier games in this year’s World Cup. In the ongoing match also the Proteas have found it hard to tackle the Indian bowlers as they lost their top order batsmen cheaply. India have been touted as one of the favourites to win the mega event and they would hope to begin their campaign on a high.

With the most lethal bowling attack in their arsenal and a sorted middle order added with three of the best top-order batsmen in the world, Kohli & Co. are looking a balanced side in this tournament. However, in his quest to become the third Indian captain to lift the coveted ICC trophy, India will face some challenge in the form England, Australia and rejuvenated Pakistan, among others, and it would interesting to see how Kohli marshals his troops against these teams.