All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan guided Bangladesh to beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Monday. Chasing a competitive target of 322, Bangladesh got off to a steady start before Andre Russell got Soumya Sarkar caught at slip for 29. However, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib continued the momentum, adding a brief 69-run partnership for the second wicket.

In the 18th over, a slight misunderstanding cost Bangladesh Tamim’s wicket for well-compiled 48. Sheldon Cottrell run out Tamim who fell inches short of the crease. On the last ball of the next over, Oshane Thomas got Mushfiqur Rahim caught behind cheaply for one, leaving Bangladesh at 133/3.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Point Table:

With the win over West Indies, Mashrafe Mortaza’s men have climbed to the fifth spot in the latest team standings. With four wins in five games, Australia continue to dominate the charts followed by New Zealand, India and England.

Leading Run Scorer ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Courtesy his brilliant unbeaten hundred versus Windies, Shakib Al Hasan has moved to the top spot in the run-getters list. Following him at the second is Australia’s David Warner, Rohit Sharma (3rd spot) and David Warner at the fourth.

Leading Wicket Taker ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Owing to his stupendous shows, against Australia and India, Mohammad Amir himself at the top of the wicket-taker’s list. While Australia’s new-ball duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are at the second and third position respectively. England’s X-factor Jofra Archer is also in the top five along with Bangladesh’s Mohammad Saifuddin.

With Australia leading in all the tables, it shows the kind of cricket they are playing. But, with India showing perfection in every department, the point is not the perfect reflection of the World Cup so far. Rains affected a lot of matches and teams had to be satisfied with one point where they could have gained two points.

Stay tuned to india.com for further more updates on the point tables.