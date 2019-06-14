India and New Zealand are set to face each other in what will decide the point table supremacy of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. With both the teams maintaining clean sheets so far, the encounter is expected to be a high-octane clash. Having won three out of three, the Kiwis stand at the top of the point table at the moment. But, teams like Australia and India are closely following them from behind. England after a disappointment against Pakistan are back in the top foray as they find themselves in third.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Point Table:

With three out of three in their kitty, the Kane Williamson-led side is the proud owner of pole position in the points table. Australia, England and India are keeping a close eye at them in second, third and fourth spot respectively.

Leading Run Scorer ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Shakib Al Hasan with 260 runs in three matches leads the run scorer’s list so far. But, David Warner with a gritty 107 follows him closely with just 5 runs behind.

Leading Wicket Taker ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

While the Pakistan team have found it hard to get their campaign on the right track, Mohammad Amir has staged one of the most romantic comebacks. With 10 wickets in three innings, he sits at the top of wicket taker’s list.

Despite rain affecting all the games in the last few days, the favourites seem to have taken hold of the proceedings and the point table reflects the same.

Stay tuned to india.com for further more updates on the point tables.