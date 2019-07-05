The four semi-finalists are Australia, India, New Zealand and England. England and New Zealand will face each other in an all-important match of ICC World Cup 2019. The outcome of this match will decide the fate of the tournament as the side winning it should be confirmed of a semi-final slot.

For the hosts, this game comes as a do-or-die encounter for them as a win would take them through and a defeat will knock them out of the mega event. However, the Kiwis would still be left with a slight chance even if they fail to win this game.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Point Table:

Following a fantastic win against Bangladesh, India have reserved their position in the top-four. The victory India also meant all the chances for Bangladesh to make it to the knock-outs of this year’s World Cup coming to an end.

Leading Run Scorer ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Riding high on his prime touch which has seen him score four centuries in the tournament, Rohit Sharma has climbed to the top of the highest run getter’s list of ICC World Cup 2019. His century against Bangladesh saw him surpass the likes of David Warner and Shakib Al Hasan.

Leading Wicket Taker ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Mitchell Starc still sits atop the wicket taker’s list of ICC World Cup 2019. He has produced fiery spells of pace bowling and has taken wickets in every match he bowled. Earlier there was a stiff competition going on for the prime spot. But now Starc has taken a substantial lead that doesn’t seem to be affected at this stage of the tournament.

With England and New Zealand set to face each other today, the points table could well be settled to a certain extent. Also, the picture of who all will be proceeding to the semi-finals should also get clear by today. Only, the fourth position would remain unsure, for which the fans will have to wait for the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Stay tuned to india.com for further more updates on the point tables.