India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the marquee clash of ICC World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Sunday. After their third match of the tournament against New Zealand got washed out, India would be raring to take the field and extend their unbeaten run. Taking the field as the favourites, the Men in Blue will look to resolve the opening fiasco that has emerged after Dhawan got injured.

Pakistan are desperately in need of a win at the moment. After losing their first game against Australia, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side scripted a spirited comeback but failed to continue with the same. With only three points in their kitty they cannot afford to lose point anymore, in their bid to qualify for the knock-outs.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Point Table:

Pakistan, after defeating England, have not been able to replicate the same kind of performance. Kohli & Co. have a great chance to climb up to the second position in points table if they win today. Pakistan, on the other hand, can jump 3-4 places upward if they manage to extract a favourable result.

Leading Run Scorer ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Aaron Finch’s monolithic form has put him at the top of the run scorer’s list. Following him at the second is his opening partner David Warner.

Leading Wicket Taker ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Owing to his stupendous shows, against West Indies and Sri Lanka in particular, Mitchell Starc finds himself at the top of the wicket-taker’s list. While his bowling partner Pat Cummins is at second, Mohammad Amir stands a great chance to get into top two if he continues with his rout.

With Australia leading in all the tables, it shows the kind of cricket they are playing. But, with India showing perfection in every department, the point is not the perfect reflection of the World Cup so far. Rains affected a lot of matches and teams had to be satisfied with one point where they could have gained two points.

