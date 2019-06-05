As India take on South Africa at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton, on Wednesday for their first World Cup 2019 match, many of the other teams have already played two matches. With already one week gone into the tournament, team India is the starting their World Cup account at the very last. Pakistan’s win against England opened the tournament wide open as they are the firm favourites to win the mega event this time.

India have also been termed as another strong contender to lift the coveted trophy and how they perform against the depleted South African side will be closely watched by the other teams who would face the Men in Blue in later stages. South Africa have had the most fatal tournament so far, having lost both their games.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Point Table:

With no team winning more than one match, the net run rate has come into play to decide the position os the sides in the points table. West Indies with a positive run rate of +5.802 sit at the top with the Kiwis closely following them with +5.754.

Leading Run Scorer ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Though England suffered a major blow against Pakistan in their bid to win their maiden World Cup title, their batsmen have been in prime touch and are showing the same in the ongoing tournament. Having scored 158 runs in two innings, Joe Root stands atop the list of Most Runs scored by batsmen. His team Jos Buttler is a close second with 121 runs.

Leading Wicket Taker ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Pakistani bowlers played a pivotal role in their triumph against England and that is being reflected in the list of Most Wickets taken by a bowler so far in ICC World Cup 2015. Comeback man Mohammad Amir, with five wickets in two games, is sitting at the top as Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Pradeep follows him at the second.

With 40 days still left in the ICC World Cup 2019 and a major chunk of cricket left to be played, these tables will undergo heavy amount changes and reflect the fate of the teams.

