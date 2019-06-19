In one of the matches on Saturday, India will take on Afghanistan, while the other game will witness West Indies locking horns South Africa. Both the games are expected to affect the points table to some extent.

An India win, which has the highest probability right now, will see the Men in Blue rise to the second position, even though they have played one match less than all the other teams of top four. While a victory for Kiwis would mean the Kane Williamson-led side gaining back the top spot in the points table.

However, an upset could also not be dismissed outrightly as West Indies have all the firepowers to emerge victorious against New Zealand. They have an emphatic pace-attack that can act up notoriously against the Kiwi batsmen and if the Windies batsmen can pull up a total as they did against Bangladesh, the Jason Holder-led side will have a great chance to register their second victory.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Point Table:

With a gritty victory against Bangladesh, Australia climbed up the prime position. However, the journey was not at all easy, despite the Aron Finch-led side posting a mammoth 381. Bangladesh scripted a great fight as they managed to win a lot of harts despite failing to win the match, which saw them scoring their highest ever ODI total.

Leading Run Scorer ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Courtesy his brilliant hundred versus Bangladesh, David Warner has become the highest scorer of the ICC World Cup 2019. He successfully managed to overtake Shakib Al Hasan who has been in red-hot form and is placed at second.

Leading Wicket Taker ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

With back to back stellar performances, Jofra Archer and Mitchell Starc have finally dislodged Mohammad Amir from the top. Archer sits at the top while Starc is at second, despite both the bowlers notching an equal number of wickets.

With two matches to be played on June 22, the points table will undergo lot of changes at the end of the day.

