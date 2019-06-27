India will take on West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. This match, however, is not expected to affect the points table to a much extent as India are prime favourites to win the match and, given the inconsistency of West Indies, that looks highly probable. An India-win might see them exchanging places with New Zealand.

But if the Windies do manage to cause an upset and beat team India they will move to 5 points. Though their position will be unchanged, West Indies will stand a slight chance to make a case to qualify for the semis. However, a defeat would see all their hopes of making it to the semis getting shattered.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Point Table:

A fantastic win by Pakistan last night saw them getting to 7 points and presenting themselves as a real contender for a semi-final berth. England, on the other hand, suffered yet another defeat after losing against Sri Lanka, who too have emerged as a contender after a dismal start to their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign.

Leading Run Scorer ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

David Warner has continued his purple patch in the World Cup and dethroned Shakib Al Hasan to take the prime position in the list top run scorer of ICC World Cup 2019. Aaron Finch, however, climbed two positions to take the second position after he scored a brilliant century in Australia’s victory against England.

Leading Wicket Taker ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Mitchell Star produced a fiery spell of pace bowling against England where he took four wickets. That saw him take his wicket-tally to 19 in the ICC World Cup 2019 and hold the top spot in highest wicket taker’s list of this year’s mega event. Jofra Archer and Mohammad Amir, who were also the joint number one in the list took one wickets in the respective matches and now hold the second position together.

With some important matches set to be played, which would eventually decide the fate of ICC World Cup 2019, the points table is sure to witness more activities than before.

Stay tuned to india.com for further more updates on the point tables.