As team India geared up to begin their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa in Southampton, clouds were looming above the Rose Bowl Stadium, where it rained on Tuesday. However, the weather is expected to be chilly, on Wednesday, when Virat Kohli leads the team and most likely rain would not affect the game, according to the recent weather forecast.

But, it is believed the match will be played in overcast conditions and the maximum temperature will hang in and around 18 degrees, with bright sunshine gracing the initial stages of the game. Seeing showers yesterday, fans were fearing of missing out a full-fledged match influenced by DL method.

In this year’s World Cup, the authorities have not kept a reserved day and a minimum of 20 overs need to be played by each team for the match to be constituted. If in case it doesn’t happen a point each will be distributed to both the teams.

India will look to encash upon the depleting state of the South African unit and begin their campaign with a win. South Africa have already played two matches and lost them both after conceding 300+ in both the games. Given the strong batting line-up the Men in Blue have in their arsenal, the Proteas bowlers might again get the beating for 300 if the Indian batsmen get their full quota of 50 overs. Also, Indian bowling unit is in prime form and is being counted as the best of the tournament and the Faf Du Plessis-led side will have to work overtime to put up a good score against them.