ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Weather Forecast, Sophie Gardens: Touted as the tournament favourites, England would want their campaign to be back on winning track when they face Bangladesh in their next league match of ICC World Cup 2019 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, on Saturday.

But, England might have to wait for their next match against West Indies on June 14, as today’s game could be washed out. According to the latest weather reports, there are 52% chances of raining at the time of the start of the match. The succeeding hours will also carry a 40 % chance of shower. The temperature will remain at around 13-14 degree Celcius.

Having suffered a major setback, against Pakistan, in their bid to win the maiden ICC World Cup title, England would want an uninterrupted match against Bangladesh. Possessing the deepest batting unit in the tournament, the Eoin Morgan-led side have scored above-300 in all of their matches so far. But, the bowling department is where the Three Lions are suffering and they would aim to correct the issues in their match against Bangladesh.

The last two times 🇧🇩 & 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 have clashed at the World Cup… A hat-trick for the Tigers today? #ENGvBAN pic.twitter.com/glJHtpR1mf — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 8, 2019

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are playing a different brand of cricket and have successfully shed their title of minnows in ICC tournaments. After defeating South Africa in their first match, they lost a closely fought contest against New Zealand which they could have won if their bowlers had shown some extra resilience in the death overs. Facing England, the Bangla Tigers would take inspiration from their previous performances against this opponent. They defeated England in the previous two editions of ICC World Cup in 2011 and 2015 and would be looking to complete a hat-trick.

SQUADS —

England (From): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson

Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed.