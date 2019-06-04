Ahead of India’s first game in ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa, coach Ravi Shastri was trolled by Australias famous Twitter personality Dennis Freedman. A self-proclaimed Pakistan cricket team fan, Freedman posted a picture of Shastri, on Tuesday, with two women who seemed excited to be sharing the frame with him.

The picture, with the caption “India’s World Cup preparations appear to be going well.”, has another man who is not associated with the Indian team management.

The picture became viral in the succeeding minutes as fans continued to troll the Indian coach mercilessly. As one fan wrote under the picture “Days when john wright, gary kristen, anil kumble dignified indian dressing room are gone. Now we have this alocholic commentator as coach. “Indian cricket is at wrong hands”- ganguly was right all along.”

Another fan commented “He is better than play boy Warne who got his mms with 2 girls leaked (sic).”

Another fan suggested that Indian coach was trying to gel with British girls.

Earlier, the Indian team had a tiff with the media on Monday after the management sent net bowlers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan for press conference. The move didn’t go down well with the media as they felt someone from the playing team should address them before the Virat Kohli-led take on South Africa. The team management had reasoned by saying that the tournament had not yet started so there was no need for anyone from the squad to speak. But the media felt they should be given a proper understanding of how the Indian team is planning.