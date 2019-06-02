ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The experienced duo of Shakib-al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim rose to the occasion when they were needed the most. They stitched a 142-run partnership to give Bangladesh the upper hand in the game. The experienced duo also surpassed Mahmadullah and Mushfiqur’s 141* in the 2015 World Cup against England. South Africa won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first in the hope of restricting them to a low total, but Shakib and Mushfiqur played spoilsport as they played some aggressive shots to unsettle the bowlers which helped Bangladesh. While Shakib smashed 75 off 84 balls, Rahim stroked a brilliant 78 off 80 balls.

Bangladesh’s highest partnerships in World Cup matches:

142 Shakib-al-Hasan & Mushfiqur Rahim (3rd wkt) vs SA 2019

141 Mahmudullah & Mushfiqur Rahim (5th wkt) vs ENG 2015

139 Tamim Iqbal & Mahmudullah (2nd wkt) vs SCO 2015

114 Shakib-al-Hasan & Mushfiqur Rahim (5th wkt) vs AFG 2015

The match seemed to be slipping away from South Africa when Shakib and Mushfiqur were flying 🙈 What will be a chaseable total at The Oval? pic.twitter.com/EMkCmZk9fd — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

Shakib was dismissed by Tahir, whereas Mushfiqur edged one of Phelukwayo.

At the time of filing the copy, Bangladesh were 271/5 in 45 overs. Mahmudullah and Mosaddek were in the middle. Bangladesh will hope to post something in excess of 300 runs to give their bowlers a good total to bowl at. Tahir and Phelukwayo with two wickets apiece were the pick of the bowlers.

Mushfiqur departs to Phehlukwayo – South Africa are mounting a comeback here! #ProteaFire#SAvBAN LIVE 👇https://t.co/6wY1jYPAUQ pic.twitter.com/8jVJ7ztzcX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman