ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will not return to India and that is official. After Dhawan got ruled out for three weeks following a thumb fracture, talks were about who would be replacing the southpaw. As of now, it seems the rumours have been put to rest and Dhawan will continue to stay in the UK and would be under observation and would be monitored. “Team India opening batsman Mr Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Mr Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored,” read BCCI’s official statement.

BCCI has not approached the ICC as of now looking for a replacement. India has already won their first two matches against big teams and look good to make it to the semi-finals. Dhawan would be fit in three weeks and that would mean he would be available to play against Bangladesh and if India makes the semis, he would be there. He is in good form and that is what makes things a little worrying from an Indian point of view.