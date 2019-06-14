Team India captain Virat Kohli and injured opener Shikhar Dhawan wasted no time after India’s abandoned game versus New Zealand as the duo hit the gym to utilize their time in best possible manner. Both Kohli and Dhawan shared their respective workout videos on their official Twitter handles to gave a glimpse to their fans about their general routine.

While Kohli is leading Team India for the first time in the marquee event – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Dhawan is racing against time to recover from a hairline fracture that has put his place in the squad in jeopardy. The 31-year-old picked up the injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia on Sunday.



In the post, the 30-year-old Kohli can be seen performing some power clean exercise ahead of the India vs Pakistan match. While Dhawan can be seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on Twitter. Kohli captioned the video, “A good lift is satisfying”.

“You can make these situations your nightmare or use it an opportunity to bounce back. Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone,” was the accompanying message from the star India opener.

Kohli is indeed a fitness enthusiast and is preparing himself both mentally and physically strong before India’s game with arch-rival Pakistan. India’s last game against New Zealand in CWC tournament got abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Dhawan’s injury earlier seemed like a normal swelling in his left thumb but later turned out to be a hairline fracture after closer examination. He was then ruled out of India’s rained out game against New Zealand here on Thursday, the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester and the match against Afghanistan on June 22.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh pant has been brought in as cover for him but he will only get access to the team’s training sessions for now.

India have played three games so far in the tournament, placed at the third position in the leaderboard with two wins and one match ending in no result.