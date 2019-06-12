New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor’s considerable knowledge about the Trent Bridge ground tells him that the shorter boundaries here may play on the mind of India’s wrist spin duo during their World Cup encounter Thursday. Taylor, who has been a successful pro for the Nottinghamshire county side, is confident that New Zealand can effectively tackle the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

“We’ve faced India a lot in recent times and had some success against them. Obviously, they are two world-class spinners but I think we’ve had success at different stages. The shorter boundaries sometimes can play on the minds of the spinner,” Taylor said at the pre-match press conference.



Asked about Dhawan’s absence, Taylor said: “Obviously Shikhar is a big loss to India. The presence, he plays very well at ICC tournaments and has a very good record over in England.”

“He and Rohit Sharma have a very good partnership, and I think they complement each other well because they’re right and left-handed.”

With Dhawan missing in action, India will have a lot of right-handers in the batting line-up and Taylor feels it will make it difficult for their opponent to exploit the shorter boundaries here. “A lot of these grounds in the UK have a short boundary to one side, and if you’ve got two right-handers or two left-handers, you can’t exploit it as much,” Taylor said.

“As we see, it’s traditionally a short boundary here. If that is the case, then hopefully we can exploit it with the right, left-handers, as I am sure India and other teams that are playing here will try and do.”

Taylor had a good season with the Notts and he loves everything about the Trent Bridge ground. “No, it’s a great place to play cricket. Traditionally, it can favor the batters at times, but I am sure that bowlers will be — going to have a little bit there.

“It’s been out in the kettles for two or three days and hasn’t seen the sun. I’m sure we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” he said.

Just like Aaron Finch, Taylor has accepted the fact that Indian supporters will outnumber their fans.

“First and foremost, it’s a great place to play cricket, and I’m sure any time we play India in a neutral venue is always going to be more Indian supporters than New Zealand. I’m sure that’s something we’re looking forward to as well.