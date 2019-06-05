ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs South Africa Live Streaming Details

The wait is officially over for the 1.3 billion nation as the Men in Blue are all set to kick-off their World Cup campaign against depleted and injury-ridden South Africa on Wednesday in Southampton. The Proteas are hurting after two defeats against England and Bangladesh, while India are fresh and raring to go, and that only makes them more dangerous. India, after their second warm-up match against Bangladesh, had more than a week’s time to tune off and get themselves prepared for their first World Cup match.

It will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli will go in with both the spinners — Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal — or will go in with an extra pacer in the form of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to strengthen their pace attack — led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. However, given the inability of the South African batsmen to play against spinners, Kohli might be tempted to play ‘Kul-cha’. Both Chahal and Kuldeep were extremely successful against the Proteas batsmen in the ODI series in South Africa last year which India had won. Kuldeep had scalped 17 wickets from six games while Chahal had one less from the equal number of matches.

Here’s all you need to know about the South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

When is South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be held on June 5, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where is South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time is South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 start?

The South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will begin at 03.00 PM IST (IST).

Where to watch live TV broadcast of South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The live TV broadcast South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be available on Star Sports 1, 1HD and 2, 2HD.

Where to catch free online live streaming of South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The free online live streaming of South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live cricket score and live updates on India.com.

What are the probable XIs of South Africa vs India match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dwayne Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi