According to reports, the Men in Blue underwent a full-fledged training session with all the members of the team at the Rose Bowl stadium ahead of their first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against South Africa. Skipper Virat Kohli looked in good shape and spent time at the ground. He practiced and was also seen bowling to Rohit Sharma in the nets.

The most experienced player M.S. Dhoni was seen with the coach before he took the nets to work on his batting skill. He seems to have found his form at the right time as he scored a classic century against Bangladesh in India’s second warm-up game. The team management would want him to marshal the middle-order of the batting line-up. The other centurion in the warm-up match, KL Rahul was also seen at the practice session. With him getting runs at the number four position, Rahul is expected to hold a prime role in the team.

Apart from the batsmen, the bowling unit comprising of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav bowled in nets, with Burmah being closely assessed by the head Ravi Shastri. Going into the World Cup, Bumrah holds the number one position in ICC ODI Bowlers Ranking the skipper Kohli and the management would bank heavily on him to create the damages in opponent’s batting.

During the practice session, Cheif Selector MSK Prasad was watching the players from the pavilion. This may be the last practice session before the team’s opening match against South Africa, scheduled on June 5 at the Rose Bowl.

India Full Squad-

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

