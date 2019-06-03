Pakistan revived their fate and staged a memorable turnaround in the first innings of their match against England in ICC World Cup 2019. They looked a whole different side, than the one that had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hand of West Indies, as their batsmen put up a great performance to take their team to 348 at Trent Bridge. Mohammad Hafeez was the star of the innings as he scored a quick-fire 84 in just 62 balls. Other than him, Babar Azam (63 off 66) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (55 of 44) also scored half centuries. For England to win the game, they will have to pull off the highest successful run chase in World Cup.

In their earlier game, Pakistan were rocked by the West Indian pacers as they got bundled out for 105 in less than 22 overs. But, today they looked a different side altogether as Pakistani openers Fakhar Zaman (36 off 40) and Imam-Ul-Haq (44 off 58) helped Pakistan hold control of the game right at the top. The openers put up an opening stand of 82 before Moeen Ali provided England their first breakthrough in the 15th over. Six overs after, Ali showed the other opener also the direction of the pavilion.

However, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez added another 88 runs in the next 12 overs before Ali struck again. Hafeez then joined by skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed put up another 80-above partnership to help Pakistan’s cause. While there were no other big partnership after that, the combined effort of Asif Ali (14), Hasan Ali (10) and Shadab Khan’s (10) innings meant that Pakistan finished their essay just two short of the magical 350-run mark.

Moeen Ali was the most successful bowler in the English rank as he returned with 3/50. Joffra Archer, who was the standout bowler in England’s first game against South Africa, cut a frustrated figure as he leaked 79 runs in his 10 overs without a wicket. Mark Wood got two while Chris Woakes got three. Ben Stokes, who bowled seven overs, couldn’t get a wicket and gave away 43 runs. Adil Rashid bowled five and gave away 43 with no returns.