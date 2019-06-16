Adding yet another feather to his already decorated cap, India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in One-day internationals, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 17 year-old record. The Indian skipper needed 57 runs to reach the milestone before the start of India’s high-profile World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford. Kohli was unbeaten on 71 when rain stopped play in the match.

Tendulkar had reached the 11,000-run mark in ODIs against England on January 28, 2002 in Kanpur. He had taken 276 innings and 284 ODIs to get there while Kohli took just 222 innings to join the elite list of players. Kohli is the ninth player after Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis and Sourav Ganguly to score 11,000 ODI runs. Kohli is the 3rd Indian in the elite list after Tendulkar and Ganguly.