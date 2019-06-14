India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar is satisfied with Indian cricket team’s fielding and overall performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in England and UK. Sridhar believes that Team India is one of the best fielding sides in the world at the moment and possesses fielders who have the ability to intimidate any batsman. He further added that players are very much committed to the game and are even ready to risk injuries to save one run.

“We have a terrific slip catcher and a safe catcher in Rohit Sharma, and two guys, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who are very intimidating to the opposition. They can intimidate any batsman, and they are prowling in the 30-yard range. To complement that, we have a player in Hardik Pandya, who can really help when needed,” Sridhar said during a press conference after India’s match against New Zealand got abandoned due to rain on Thursday.

Ramakrishnan Sridhar, India’s fielding coach, gives the lowdown on how #TeamIndia look to field in the cold. pic.twitter.com/SokFx34RDz — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 14, 2019



“The biggest thing is the attitude of the fielders where they put the team ahead of themselves. These are qualities you need to go out and win championships. They are willing to risk injuries to save that one run, which is a great quality to have,” he added.

This is the fourth game which got affected due to rain and both India and New Zealand have been handed one point each. Moreover, with the match being abandoned both the teams are still undefeated in the tournament.

Apart from them, Sridhar is impressed with Yzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah as he said: “These are all the usual suspects, but we saw Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah crack it up in the last game, diving after bowling long spells and stopping runs.”

Sridhar then put forward his view on Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained a thumb injury on Sunday, saying that throwing would not be a problem for him but his catching and fielding will get affected due to the injury.

“Throwing won’t be a problem, but definitely the impact while fielding and catching [will], especially as he is a slip fielder. That can be an issue. We will test him out with lighter balls first and gradually move on to the cricket ball and see how it goes from there, but, yes, that will be a challenge,” he said.

India will now face Pakistan at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 16.