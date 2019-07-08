What Happens If IND-NZ 2019 ICC CWC Semi-Finals Gets Called-Off?

So, what exactly happens? Already, four games have been called off due to excessive rain without a ball being bowled. Not only does it hamper the chances of a team, but also affects the revenue. So, with rain lurking at Manchester, what happens if the game gets called-off? If the game gets called of without a ball being bowled, there is a reserve day. A reserve day has been kept so that the game can be played or finished.

What Does the Weather Forecast Have in Store?

According to the British MET department, “cloudier skies and some showery rain developing at times” on Tuesday is expected, while light showers are expected on Wednesday. So, it does not look all that good.

The MET department has predicted 50 per cent chances of rain at 10 AM. What this means is that the toss or the game could be delayed. The Sun comes out in full glory post 1 PM. But again, it cannot be trusted as it is the UK.

However, unlike league games, ICC has kept an additional ‘reserved day’ for the semifinals and final. But if Rain Gods didn’t allow any kind of play to happen on match day and reserve day then India will automatically qualify for the final as they finished on the higher spot in the points table.

“A lot of players from that World Cup from our batch, from their batch, from other teams as well, made it to their national teams & are still playing. I think it is a really nice memory. Neither I nor him could have ever anticipated that one day this will happen,” Kohli said at the pre-match presser.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.