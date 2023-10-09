Home

Athiya Shetty’s Loved up Insta Story For KL Rahul Goes VIRAL After India Beat Australia in Chennai

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Athiya Shetty is truly KL Rahul's biggest fan.

Chennai: KL Rahul was on song and the stylish right-handed batter once again showed why he is rated highly. With the side reeling at three for two in a 199 chase, Rahul came up with the goods and took the side over the line against a formidable Australian side. The right-hander finished the game with a six and remained unbeaten on 97*. Following his brilliant knock, one of Rahul’s biggest supporter – Athiya Shetty, posted an Instagram story which had and image featuring Rahul and Virat Kohli and the second one was a clip where the former is finishing the game with a six. The clip had a caption which read ‘Best guy ever’ and the three words were followed by a heart emoticon.

“I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way for 4 and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation having been awarded the player of the match.

Rahul walked into bat when India were reeling at three for two. Rahul took his time early on but then he started putting the loose balls away to help India recover from the early jolt.

“Quite honestly not a lot of conversation, I thought I’d get a good shower and get a break. I was just trying to get my breath back. Virat said there’s a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also,” Rahul said about walking out to bat at that stage.

