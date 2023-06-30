ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Match Dates, Venues, Stadiums, Timetable

Top Recommended Stories

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Published: June 30, 2023 7:09 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

ICC World Cup 2023 schedule
New Delhi: The BCCI and ICC jointly announced the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on June 27 in Mumbai. The mega extravaganza starts on October 5 and the final is slated for November 19.

The opening encounter of the 2023 World Cup will be played between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final. Although the country has hosted World Cup matches in the past, this is first time India is hosting a 50-over World Cup independently. India start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

While eight teams have already booked their places for the mega event, two teams will join from the Qualifiers, that is currently happening in Zimbabwe which concludes on July 9. All the 10 teams will play each other in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for quarterfinals.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: India’s Match Fixtures

SL No.World Cup MatchesMatch DateState TimeStadium/ Venue
1INDIA vs AUSTRALIASunday 08 Oct14:00 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
2INDIA vs AFGHANISTANWednesday 11 Oct14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
3INDIA vs PAKISTANSunday 15 Oct14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
4INDIA vs BANGLADESHThursday 19 Oct14:00 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
5INDIA vs NEW ZEALANDSunday 22 Oct14:00 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
6INDIA vs ENGLANDSunday 29 Oct14:00 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7INDIA vs Q2Thursday 02 Nov14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
8INDIA vs BANGLADESHSunday 05 Nov14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
9INDIA vs Q1Saturday 11 Nov14:00 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India vs Pakistan Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15

Rohit Sharma’s men will take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the high-voltage encounter in Ahmedabad on October 15 in the group stage and if all goes well, the arch-rivals could also face each other in the semifinal. Before the World Cup, India will be facing Pakistan in atleast two ODIs in the Asia Cup 2023.


Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the semifinals. The final group game between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12. The whole tournament will be played across 10 cities – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums And City Names:

Stadium Name/ VenueCity Name
Narendra Modi StadiumAhmedabad
M. Chinnaswamy StadiumBengaluru
MA Chidambaram StadiumChennai
Arun Jaitley StadiumDelhi
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association StadiumDharamsala
Rajiv Gandhi International StadiumHyderabad
Eden GardensKolkata
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket StadiumLucknow
Wankhede StadiumMumbai
Maharashtra Cricket Association StadiumPune

Teams will play warm-up games in Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad September 29 to October 3. India last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni by beating Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Table, Date, Venue

SL No.World Cup MatchesMatch Date TimeStadium/ Venue
1ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALANDThursday 05 Oct14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
2PAKISTAN vs Q1Friday 06 Oct14:00 ISTRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
3BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTANSaturday 07 Oct10:30 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
4SOUTH AFRICA vs Q2Saturday 07 Oct14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
5INDIA vs AUSTRALIASunday 08 Oct14:00 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
6NEW ZEALAND vs Q1Monday 09 Oct14:00 ISTRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
7ENGLAND vs BANGLADESHTuesday 10 Oct14:00 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
8INDIA vs AFGHANISTANWednesday 11 Oct14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
9PAKISTAN vs Q2Thursday 12 Oct14:00 ISTRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
10AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICAFriday 13 Oct14:00 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESHSaturday 14 Oct10:30 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
12ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTANSaturday 14 Oct14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
13INDIA vs PAKISTANSunday 15 Oct14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
14AUSTRALIA vs Q2Monday 16 Oct14:00 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15SOUTH AFRICA vs Q1Tuesday 17 Oct14:00 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
16NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTANWednesday 18 Oct14:00 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
17INDIA vs BANGLADESHThursday 19 Oct14:00 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
18AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTANFriday 20 Oct14:00 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
19Q1 vs Q2Saturday 21 Oct10:30 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
20ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICASaturday 21 Oct14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
21INDIA vs NEW ZEALANDSunday 22 Oct14:00 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
22PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTANMonday 23 Oct14:00 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
23SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESHTuesday 24 Oct14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
24AUSTRALIA vs Q1Wednesday 25 Oct14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
25ENGLAND vs Q2Thursday 26 Oct14:00 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
26PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICAFriday 27 Oct14:00 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
27AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALANDSaturday 28 Oct10:30 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
28Q1 vs BANGLADESHSaturday 28 Oct14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
29INDIA vs ENGLANDSunday 29 Oct14:00 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
30AFGHANISTAN vs Q2Monday 30 Oct14:00 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
31PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESHTuesday 31 Oct14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
32NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICAWednesday 01 Nov14:00 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
33INDIA vs Q2Thursday 02 Nov14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
34Q1 vs AFGHANISTANFriday 03 Nov14:00 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
35NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTANSaturday 04 Nov10:30 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
36ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIASaturday 04 Nov14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
37INDIA vs BANGLADESHSunday 05 Nov14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
38BANGLADESH vs Q2Monday 06 Nov14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
39AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTANTuesday 07 Nov14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
40ENGLAND vs Q1Wednesday 08 Nov14:00 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
41NEW ZEALAND vs Q2Thursday 09 Nov14:00 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
42SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTANFriday 10 Nov14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
43INDIA vs Q1Saturday 11 Nov14:00 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
44AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESHSunday 12 Nov10:30 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
45ENGLAND vs PAKISTANSunday 12 Nov14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
461ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACEWednesday 15 Nov14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
472ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACEThursday 16 Nov14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
48WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 1 vs WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 2Sunday 19 Nov14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

