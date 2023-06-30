ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Match Dates, Venues, Stadiums, Timetable

Home

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

New Delhi: The BCCI and ICC jointly announced the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on June 27 in Mumbai. The mega extravaganza starts on October 5 and the final is slated for November 19.

The opening encounter of the 2023 World Cup will be played between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final. Although the country has hosted World Cup matches in the past, this is first time India is hosting a 50-over World Cup independently. India start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

While eight teams have already booked their places for the mega event, two teams will join from the Qualifiers, that is currently happening in Zimbabwe which concludes on July 9. All the 10 teams will play each other in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for quarterfinals.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: India’s Match Fixtures

SL No. World Cup Matches Match Date State Time Stadium/ Venue 1 INDIA vs AUSTRALIA Sunday 08 Oct 14:00 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 2 INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN Wednesday 11 Oct 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 3 INDIA vs PAKISTAN Sunday 15 Oct 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 4 INDIA vs BANGLADESH Thursday 19 Oct 14:00 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 5 INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND Sunday 22 Oct 14:00 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 6 INDIA vs ENGLAND Sunday 29 Oct 14:00 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7 INDIA vs Q2 Thursday 02 Nov 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 8 INDIA vs BANGLADESH Sunday 05 Nov 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 9 INDIA vs Q1 Saturday 11 Nov 14:00 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India vs Pakistan Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15

Rohit Sharma’s men will take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the high-voltage encounter in Ahmedabad on October 15 in the group stage and if all goes well, the arch-rivals could also face each other in the semifinal. Before the World Cup, India will be facing Pakistan in atleast two ODIs in the Asia Cup 2023.

🇮🇳 v 🇵🇰 Date and venue for the highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 👇#CWC23 https://t.co/TZlm0sZBwP — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the semifinals. The final group game between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12. The whole tournament will be played across 10 cities – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums And City Names:

Stadium Name/ Venue City Name Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Dharamsala Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad Eden Gardens Kolkata Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune

Teams will play warm-up games in Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad September 29 to October 3. India last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni by beating Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Table, Date, Venue

Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we’ll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament! #CWC2023 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/76VFuuvpcK — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 27, 2023

SL No. World Cup Matches Match Date Time Stadium/ Venue 1 ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND Thursday 05 Oct 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2 PAKISTAN vs Q1 Friday 06 Oct 14:00 IST Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 3 BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTAN Saturday 07 Oct 10:30 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 4 SOUTH AFRICA vs Q2 Saturday 07 Oct 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 5 INDIA vs AUSTRALIA Sunday 08 Oct 14:00 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 6 NEW ZEALAND vs Q1 Monday 09 Oct 14:00 IST Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7 ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH Tuesday 10 Oct 14:00 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 8 INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN Wednesday 11 Oct 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 9 PAKISTAN vs Q2 Thursday 12 Oct 14:00 IST Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 10 AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICA Friday 13 Oct 14:00 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 11 NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH Saturday 14 Oct 10:30 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 12 ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN Saturday 14 Oct 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 13 INDIA vs PAKISTAN Sunday 15 Oct 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14 AUSTRALIA vs Q2 Monday 16 Oct 14:00 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 15 SOUTH AFRICA vs Q1 Tuesday 17 Oct 14:00 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 16 NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN Wednesday 18 Oct 14:00 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 17 INDIA vs BANGLADESH Thursday 19 Oct 14:00 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 18 AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN Friday 20 Oct 14:00 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 19 Q1 vs Q2 Saturday 21 Oct 10:30 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 20 ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICA Saturday 21 Oct 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21 INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND Sunday 22 Oct 14:00 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 22 PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN Monday 23 Oct 14:00 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 23 SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH Tuesday 24 Oct 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 24 AUSTRALIA vs Q1 Wednesday 25 Oct 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 25 ENGLAND vs Q2 Thursday 26 Oct 14:00 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 26 PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA Friday 27 Oct 14:00 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 27 AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND Saturday 28 Oct 10:30 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 28 Q1 vs BANGLADESH Saturday 28 Oct 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 29 INDIA vs ENGLAND Sunday 29 Oct 14:00 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 30 AFGHANISTAN vs Q2 Monday 30 Oct 14:00 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 31 PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH Tuesday 31 Oct 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 32 NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA Wednesday 01 Nov 14:00 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 33 INDIA vs Q2 Thursday 02 Nov 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 34 Q1 vs AFGHANISTAN Friday 03 Nov 14:00 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 35 NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN Saturday 04 Nov 10:30 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 36 ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA Saturday 04 Nov 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 37 INDIA vs BANGLADESH Sunday 05 Nov 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 38 BANGLADESH vs Q2 Monday 06 Nov 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 39 AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN Tuesday 07 Nov 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 40 ENGLAND vs Q1 Wednesday 08 Nov 14:00 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 41 NEW ZEALAND vs Q2 Thursday 09 Nov 14:00 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 42 SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTAN Friday 10 Nov 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 43 INDIA vs Q1 Saturday 11 Nov 14:00 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 44 AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESH Sunday 12 Nov 10:30 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 45 ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN Sunday 12 Nov 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 46 1ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACE Wednesday 15 Nov 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 47 2ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACE Thursday 16 Nov 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 48 WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 1 vs WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 2 Sunday 19 Nov 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

