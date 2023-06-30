Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Match Dates, Venues, Stadiums, Timetable
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
New Delhi: The BCCI and ICC jointly announced the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on June 27 in Mumbai. The mega extravaganza starts on October 5 and the final is slated for November 19.
The opening encounter of the 2023 World Cup will be played between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final. Although the country has hosted World Cup matches in the past, this is first time India is hosting a 50-over World Cup independently. India start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.
While eight teams have already booked their places for the mega event, two teams will join from the Qualifiers, that is currently happening in Zimbabwe which concludes on July 9. All the 10 teams will play each other in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for quarterfinals.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: India’s Match Fixtures
|SL No.
|World Cup Matches
|Match Date
|State Time
|Stadium/ Venue
|1
|INDIA vs AUSTRALIA
|Sunday 08 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|2
|INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wednesday 11 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|3
|INDIA vs PAKISTAN
|Sunday 15 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|4
|INDIA vs BANGLADESH
|Thursday 19 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|5
|INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Sunday 22 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|6
|INDIA vs ENGLAND
|Sunday 29 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|7
|INDIA vs Q2
|Thursday 02 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|8
|INDIA vs BANGLADESH
|Sunday 05 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|9
|INDIA vs Q1
|Saturday 11 Nov
|14:00 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
India vs Pakistan Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15
Rohit Sharma’s men will take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the high-voltage encounter in Ahmedabad on October 15 in the group stage and if all goes well, the arch-rivals could also face each other in the semifinal. Before the World Cup, India will be facing Pakistan in atleast two ODIs in the Asia Cup 2023.
Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the semifinals. The final group game between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12. The whole tournament will be played across 10 cities – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums And City Names:
|Stadium Name/ Venue
|City Name
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Ahmedabad
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Bengaluru
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Chennai
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Delhi
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|Dharamsala
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|Hyderabad
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium
|Lucknow
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|Pune
Teams will play warm-up games in Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad September 29 to October 3. India last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni by beating Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Table, Date, Venue
|SL No.
|World Cup Matches
|Match Date
|Time
|Stadium/ Venue
|1
|ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND
|Thursday 05 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2
|PAKISTAN vs Q1
|Friday 06 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|3
|BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTAN
|Saturday 07 Oct
|10:30 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|4
|SOUTH AFRICA vs Q2
|Saturday 07 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|5
|INDIA vs AUSTRALIA
|Sunday 08 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|6
|NEW ZEALAND vs Q1
|Monday 09 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|7
|ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH
|Tuesday 10 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|8
|INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wednesday 11 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|9
|PAKISTAN vs Q2
|Thursday 12 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|10
|AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Friday 13 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|11
|NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH
|Saturday 14 Oct
|10:30 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|12
|ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|Saturday 14 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|13
|INDIA vs PAKISTAN
|Sunday 15 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14
|AUSTRALIA vs Q2
|Monday 16 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|15
|SOUTH AFRICA vs Q1
|Tuesday 17 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|16
|NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wednesday 18 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|17
|INDIA vs BANGLADESH
|Thursday 19 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|18
|AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN
|Friday 20 Oct
|14:00 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|19
|Q1 vs Q2
|Saturday 21 Oct
|10:30 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|20
|ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Saturday 21 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|21
|INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Sunday 22 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|22
|PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN
|Monday 23 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|23
|SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH
|Tuesday 24 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|24
|AUSTRALIA vs Q1
|Wednesday 25 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|25
|ENGLAND vs Q2
|Thursday 26 Oct
|14:00 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|26
|PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Friday 27 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|27
|AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Saturday 28 Oct
|10:30 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|28
|Q1 vs BANGLADESH
|Saturday 28 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|29
|INDIA vs ENGLAND
|Sunday 29 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|30
|AFGHANISTAN vs Q2
|Monday 30 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|31
|PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH
|Tuesday 31 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|32
|NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Wednesday 01 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|33
|INDIA vs Q2
|Thursday 02 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|34
|Q1 vs AFGHANISTAN
|Friday 03 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|35
|NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN
|Saturday 04 Nov
|10:30 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|36
|ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA
|Saturday 04 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|37
|INDIA vs BANGLADESH
|Sunday 05 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|38
|BANGLADESH vs Q2
|Monday 06 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|39
|AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Tuesday 07 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|40
|ENGLAND vs Q1
|Wednesday 08 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|41
|NEW ZEALAND vs Q2
|Thursday 09 Nov
|14:00 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|42
|SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Friday 10 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|43
|INDIA vs Q1
|Saturday 11 Nov
|14:00 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|44
|AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESH
|Sunday 12 Nov
|10:30 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|45
|ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN
|Sunday 12 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|46
|1ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACE
|Wednesday 15 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|47
|2ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACE
|Thursday 16 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|48
|WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 1 vs WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 2
|Sunday 19 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
