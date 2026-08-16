ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 set to begin from 2nd October in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

The 2027 ODI World Cup could begin on October 2, which is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India, with the ICC reportedly looking to start the tournament on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Starting the tournament on October 2 would be a significant gesture, considering Gandhi’s close connection with South Africa. He spent 21 years in the country, where his ideas on non-violence and peaceful resistance took shape.

The ICC had earlier planned to start the tournament on October 8, with warm-up matches scheduled between October 1 and 7.

The latest plan would bring the main tournament forward, with the warm-up games expected to be completed earlier. The final is still expected to be played on November 21, meaning the tournament could run for around 50 days.

The ICC has not officially confirmed October 2 as the opening date yet. However, reports suggest that the governing body is working towards the date as a way of remembering Gandhi’s contribution and his connection with South Africa.

The 2027 edition will also be different from the last two ODI World Cups. After the 2019 and 2023 tournaments featured 10 teams, the 2027 World Cup will have 14 sides.

The tournament will also have a new format. The 14 teams will first go through a qualification structure that includes a Super Series involving the three lowest-ranked teams. The winner will move into the main competition, joining the 11 other qualified teams.

The 12-team main stage will then be split into two groups of six. Teams will compete in their respective groups before the competition moves into the next stage and eventually the semi-finals and final.

The ICC has already confirmed 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. South Africa will host matches at venues including the Wanderers, Centurion, Newlands, Kingsmead and St George’s Park, while Zimbabwe and Namibia will also stage games.

Teams qualified for 2027 World Cup

Ten teams have already secured their places in the 2027 World Cup.

Co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe are automatically qualified. They are joined by India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who secured qualification through the ODI rankings. Afghanistan confirmed their place after beating Ireland and securing a top-eight finish before the qualification cut-off.

The remaining places will be decided through the qualification process. West Indies, who are currently ranked 10th, will have to go through the qualifiers for the third straight World Cup after also missing the 2023 edition. The full tournament schedule is yet to be officially announced.