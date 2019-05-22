ICC World Cup Time Table 2019

With seven days to go for the biggest cricketing event, the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the excitement among the fans is growing. All the teams will play against each other in the 12th edition for claiming the title of being the best in white ball cricket. The World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales jointly and is scheduled to be played from 30th May to 15th July 2019. This year, the format of the mega tournament is different. As opposed to the groups’ system of the previous years where 14 teams were fighting for the title, all the 10 teams will take on each other once in the round robin stage. The top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals and the winners of those will play in the final. Lords, the divine home of cricket will play host to the final while The Oval will host the opening game.

Here is the full schedule, fixtures and time table for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019.

May 30, Thu, England vs South Africa, Match 1

Kennington Oval, London

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

May 31, Fri, Windies vs Pakistan, Match 2

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 01, Sat, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4

County Ground, Bristol

6:00 PM

12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

Jun 02, Sun, South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 5

Kennington Oval, London

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 03, Mon, England vs Pakistan, Match 6

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 04, Tue, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 7

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 05, Wed, South Africa vs India, Match 8

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Match 9

Kennington Oval, London

6:00 PM

12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

Jun 06, Thu, Australia vs Windies, Match 10

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 07, Fri, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11

County Ground, Bristol

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 08, Sat, England vs Bangladesh, Match 12

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Match 13

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

6:00 PM

12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

Jun 09, Sun, India vs Australia, Match 14

Kennington Oval, London

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 10, Mon, South Africa vs Windies, Match 15

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 11, Tue, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 16

County Ground, Bristol

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 12, Wed, Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 13, Thu, India vs New Zealand, Match 18

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 14, Fri, England vs Windies, Match 19

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 15, Sat, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Match 20

Kennington Oval, London

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 21

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

6:00 PM

12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

Jun 16, Sun, India vs Pakistan, Match 22

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 17, Mon, Windies vs Bangladesh, Match 23

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 18, Tue, England vs Afghanistan, Match 24

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 19, Wed, New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 25

Edgbaston, Birmingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 20, Thu, Australia vs Bangladesh, Match 26

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 21, Fri, England vs Sri Lanka, Match 27

Headingley, Leeds

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 22, Sat, India vs Afghanistan, Match 28

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Windies vs New Zealand, Match 29

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

6:00 PM

12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

Jun 23, Sun, Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 30

Lord’s, London

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 24, Mon, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 31

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 25, Tue, England vs Australia, Match 32

Lord’s, London

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 26, Wed, New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 33

Edgbaston, Birmingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 27, Thu, Windies vs India, Match 34

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 28, Fri, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Match 35

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jun 29, Sat, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Match 36

Headingley, Leeds

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37

Lord’s, London

6:00 PM

12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

Jun 30, Sun, England vs India, Match 38

Edgbaston, Birmingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jul 01, Mon, Sri Lanka vs Windies, Match 39

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jul 02, Tue, Bangladesh vs India, Match 40

Edgbaston, Birmingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jul 03, Wed, England vs New Zealand, Match 41

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jul 04, Thu, Afghanistan vs Windies, Match 42

Headingley, Leeds

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jul 05, Fri, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 43

Lord’s, London

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jul 06, Sat, Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44

Headingley, Leeds

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Australia vs South Africa, Match 45

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

6:00 PM

12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

Jul 09, Tue, TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final (1 v 4)

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jul 11, Thu, TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final (2 v 3)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jul 14, Sun, TBC vs TBC, Final

Lord’s, London

3:00 PM

09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL