ICC World Cup Time Table 2019
With seven days to go for the biggest cricketing event, the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the excitement among the fans is growing. All the teams will play against each other in the 12th edition for claiming the title of being the best in white ball cricket. The World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales jointly and is scheduled to be played from 30th May to 15th July 2019. This year, the format of the mega tournament is different. As opposed to the groups’ system of the previous years where 14 teams were fighting for the title, all the 10 teams will take on each other once in the round robin stage. The top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals and the winners of those will play in the final. Lords, the divine home of cricket will play host to the final while The Oval will host the opening game.
Here is the full schedule, fixtures and time table for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019.
May 30, Thu, England vs South Africa, Match 1
Kennington Oval, London
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
May 31, Fri, Windies vs Pakistan, Match 2
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 01, Sat, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4
County Ground, Bristol
6:00 PM
12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL
Jun 02, Sun, South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 5
Kennington Oval, London
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 03, Mon, England vs Pakistan, Match 6
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 04, Tue, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 7
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 05, Wed, South Africa vs India, Match 8
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Match 9
Kennington Oval, London
6:00 PM
12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL
Jun 06, Thu, Australia vs Windies, Match 10
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 07, Fri, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11
County Ground, Bristol
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 08, Sat, England vs Bangladesh, Match 12
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Match 13
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
6:00 PM
12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL
Jun 09, Sun, India vs Australia, Match 14
Kennington Oval, London
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 10, Mon, South Africa vs Windies, Match 15
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 11, Tue, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 16
County Ground, Bristol
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 12, Wed, Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 13, Thu, India vs New Zealand, Match 18
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 14, Fri, England vs Windies, Match 19
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 15, Sat, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Match 20
Kennington Oval, London
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 21
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
6:00 PM
12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL
Jun 16, Sun, India vs Pakistan, Match 22
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 17, Mon, Windies vs Bangladesh, Match 23
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 18, Tue, England vs Afghanistan, Match 24
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 19, Wed, New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 25
Edgbaston, Birmingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 20, Thu, Australia vs Bangladesh, Match 26
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 21, Fri, England vs Sri Lanka, Match 27
Headingley, Leeds
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 22, Sat, India vs Afghanistan, Match 28
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Windies vs New Zealand, Match 29
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
6:00 PM
12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL
Jun 23, Sun, Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 30
Lord’s, London
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 24, Mon, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 31
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 25, Tue, England vs Australia, Match 32
Lord’s, London
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 26, Wed, New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 33
Edgbaston, Birmingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 27, Thu, Windies vs India, Match 34
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 28, Fri, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Match 35
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jun 29, Sat, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Match 36
Headingley, Leeds
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37
Lord’s, London
6:00 PM
12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL
Jun 30, Sun, England vs India, Match 38
Edgbaston, Birmingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jul 01, Mon, Sri Lanka vs Windies, Match 39
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jul 02, Tue, Bangladesh vs India, Match 40
Edgbaston, Birmingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jul 03, Wed, England vs New Zealand, Match 41
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jul 04, Thu, Afghanistan vs Windies, Match 42
Headingley, Leeds
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jul 05, Fri, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 43
Lord’s, London
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jul 06, Sat, Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44
Headingley, Leeds
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Australia vs South Africa, Match 45
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
6:00 PM
12:30 PM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL
Jul 09, Tue, TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final (1 v 4)
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jul 11, Thu, TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final (2 v 3)
Edgbaston, Birmingham
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Jul 14, Sun, TBC vs TBC, Final
Lord’s, London
3:00 PM
09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL