ICC faces criticism ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, the reason is...

The ICC faces criticism before the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Read the full story to know why.

ICC faces backlash ahead of Super 8

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has taken a different direction as all the matches for the teams have been played. The Super 8 matches of the tournament will start from February 21.

Pakistan and New Zealand will kick-off Super 8

The first game of the Super 8 will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. But, before the Super 8 matches. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing heavy criticism. The reason behind it is the ‘pre-seeding’ system.

ICC faces backlash over pre-seeding system

This became a major reason for ICC criticism. Because of this format, all four group winners have been placed in one Super 8 group, while the four runner-ups have been put in the other group.

Because of this ‘pre-seeding’ system, the Super 8 groups have become uneven and imbalanced. These specific spots were pre-decided by the ICC, like: A1, B1, C1 and D1. These fixtures made them uneven.

Current Super 8 group line-ups

After this ‘pre-seeding’ system, the current scenario is that Group 1 includes teams like: India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa. While Group 2 includes: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand.

This format means that the top leading teams from Group A from the first round will be knocked out before reaching the semi-finals. Meanwhile, a team that came second in its group may get an easier path to the semi-finals. There will be an advantage for the teams in topping the group.

Let’s understand it with an example: South Africa finished as first team in the group, but they are still placed below New Zealand, who finished second but have a higher ranking before the tournament. Because of this, once the top eight teams are confirmed, the remaining group matches do not matter.

Disadvantage for the co-hosts Sri Lanka

According to the critics, the schedule of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is unfair to the co-hosts of the tournament, Sri Lanka. They have succeeded in winning all their matches. If they reach the semi-finals, they would have to travel to India and have to miss the support they have got from their home crowd in Colombo.

ICC explains reason for pre-seeding system

In this situation, the ICC stated that they had to plan a pre-seeding system as it was important to organize the matches and venues properly.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

