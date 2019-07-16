After England won the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday, fans, ex-cricketers and pundits alike have strongly condemned some of the rules and regulations of cricket, sustained by International Cricket Council (ICC). Many criticized the umpires’ failure to interpret all the tules perfectly in the field.

A major furore occurred when England were awarded an extra run in the fourth ball of the last over of English innings. The Eoin Morgan-led side required nine runs off the last three balls when Ben Stokes hit one off Tren Boult towards mid-wicket. Martin Guptill stationed there threw the ball which hit the bat of Ben Stokes, who was trying to complete his second run, and deflected towards the boundary. The umpires awarded the home team six runs.

But, the replay showed that when Guptill threw the ball Stokes and Adil Rashid, the non-striker batsman, had not crossed each other thus they should have been awarded five and not six runs. The extra one run went on to decide the champions of the World Cup as the match ended in a tie, resulting in Super Over from where England won.

This was brought into everyone’s notice by former international umpire Simon Taufel. Five times winner of ICC’s Umpire of the Year Award, Taufel said the on-field umpires in the final, Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, made a “clear mistake” by awarding England an extra run. “It’s a clear mistake. It’s an error of judgment,” Taufel told Foxsports.com.au.

Ever since the final, the cricketing universe has been burning in rage with almost everyone criticizing the ICC for awarding England the trophy and not New Zealand. The overthrow incident, however, was not the only reason for the rage. After the match ended in a tie, the super over also saw both the teams in scoring equal runs. But on the virtue of scoring more boundaries, the home team were crowned the champions. This further led to the furore as condemnation poured from all angles with many denouncing the loose regulations on the basis of which the winner of the World Cup was decided.

Responding to the ongoing uproar, an ICC spokesperson said it would be against the policy of the organization to “comment on any decision (made by the umpires)”. He, however, defended the on-field umpires and said they conduct all their actions based on their interpretations of the regulations that are there in the manuals of ICC. “The umpires take decisions on the field with their interpretation of the rules and we don’t comment on any decisions as a matter of policy,” the ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by Forxsports.com.au.