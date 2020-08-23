Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis, ex-Australian allrounder Lisa Sthalekar and former Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas were inducted in the prestigious ICC’s Hall of Fame for their contribution to the game. While Kallis becomes the fourth SA cricketer to be inducted, Zaheer becomes the sixth Pakistani to get the honour, while Sthalekar is the 27th Aussie cricketer to be inducted in the coveted league of cricketers. Also Read - BCCI Did Not Treat MS Dhoni The Right Way: Former Pakistan Spinner Saqlain Mushtaq

Referring to the trio as "greats", ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney thanked the three cricketers and said that their legacy will inspire future generations to take to the sport.

"It is always a pleasure to announce the latest set of inductees into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. These are all players with a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations for years to come. I congratulate Zaheer, Jacques and Lisa on their inclusion in the pantheon of cricket greats," Sawhney said.

Calling it an ‘honour’, a proud Kallis admitted that he had never expected this when he started playing. He also stated that he never played for any accolades.

Kallis: “It’s a great honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. It is something that I never expected when I started playing. I certainly did not play the game for any accolades or anything like that, I only wanted to win the games for whoever I was playing for.

“But it is nice to be recognised when one has succeeded in the sport, it is nice to be recognised by people for something that you have achieved in the game, something that I am really proud of.”

Aussie great Lisa Sthalekar said that she had never expected this in her wildest of dreams.

Lisa Sthalekar: “I am deeply humbled to receive this honour. Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I would ever get to join such an illustrious group of players.

“I was fortunate enough to learn from the best when I entered the Australia team – Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton and Cathryn Fitzpatrick, all of whom have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and rightly so. The guidance from them and other teammates along the way kept me focused but also ensured that it was a fun environment. Thanks to all my teammates.

“It goes without saying that if it wasn’t for the support of my family, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve what I have.”

Zaheer Abbas: “I feel privileged and truly humbled to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame of the class of 2020. I am excited to be in the midst of other illustrious cricketers.

“I would like to say a special thanks to my family, my country Pakistan, my county Gloucestershire and many fans worldwide who helped me achieve and fulfil my dreams by playing this great game at the highest level. Thank you, ICC, and the members of the jury, for this special honour. It is a final recognition for any cricketer.

“This great game has made me the person I am. Thank you cricket.”