New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah took to Instagram on Thursday and shared the ICC Team of the Decade 2020 cap, ICC honoured him with.Also Read - Highlights 1st T20I BUZZ: Twitterverse Abuzz After 'Captain' Pant, Pandya's Fireworks in Delhi

Back in December 2020, ICC released the Team of the Decade in all the formats of the game. In the T20 side, four Indian players made their way to the XI in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah. Dhoni was made the skipper of the star studded team. Also Read - IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav Promises To Come Back Stronger After Missing T20I Series Due To Injury

‘Thank you @icc for the honour’, Bumrah posted on Instagram. Also Read - Mithali Raj Retires: A Veteran Who Has Witnessed Women’s Cricket’s Lows And Highs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

ICC’s T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

Jasprit Bumrah has appeared in so far 57 T20I matches for Team India and has scalped a total of 67 wickets. His bowling average in the shortest format of the game is 19.89. The 28-year old has a best figures of 3/11.

He is the first Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in a test innings in South Africa, England and Australia during the same calendar year.

Bumrah apart from his pin-point yorkers is also known for his unorthodox bowling action with a short run-up.

‘What you do in 75–80% of your run-up, nothing matters. It’s the last 15–20%, the last four-five steps, which is the main thing. That is bowling. Bumrah runs differently, but in his last three-four steps – he is loading, front leg, back leg, everything is in alignment, and he is quick through the air’, former India international Ashish Nehra once told.