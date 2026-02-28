ICC implements safety and travel contingency plans for T20 World Cup 2026 amid Middle East tension

Home

ICC implements comprehensive backup measures amid Middle East tensions to safeguard players, officials, and staff during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

T20 World Cup 2026: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping a careful eye on the events in the Middle East and has implemented a number of backup plans to guarantee the security, travel, and welfare of all participants.

The ICC acknowledges that many personnel, including players, team officials, match referees, broadcast crews, and event staff, rely on Gulf hub airports, especially Dubai (DXB), for post-event travel back to their home countries, even though the tournament itself won’t be impacted by the Middle East tensions.

ICC Spokesperson said, “The safety and well-being of every individual connected to our event is the ICC’s highest priority. We have already mobilised our travel, logistics and security teams, and are working around the clock to ensure that all stakeholders can return home safely, with minimal disruption. We would also urge fans who have travelled or were planning to travel for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel.”

Current safety and contingency measures in place

The ICC Travel and Logistics team is coordinating with the major international airlines to arrange alternative routes, including transit options via European, South Asian, and Southeast Asian hubs.

As the situation develops, ICC security consultants stay in close communication with the appropriate authorities to deliver real-time updates. To help all parties involved, a special ICC Travel Support Desk has also been established.

The ICC will continue to release updates as needed and remains fully committed to ensuring the safe and seamless completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/