ICC Inducts Sachin Tendulkar in ICC’s Hall of Fame: It was a big moment for Indian fans as Sachin Tendulkar got inducted in ICC’s coveted ‘Hall of Fame’. Tendulkar becomes the sith Indian to feature in the list of greats. He joins Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Bishen Singh Bedi, and Sunil Gavaskar. With the wait finally over, cricketers hailed Tendulkar on his feat. “An official seal to the long-known fact. Congratulations @sachin_rt on being included in the #ICCHallofFame. True legends belong to Greatness,” read Rajiv Shukla’s post. He was not the only one, his childhood friend Vinod Kambli had a message for Tendulkar and so did Rahane.
“On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor,” Tendulkar said during the event.