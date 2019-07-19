ICC Inducts Sachin Tendulkar in ICC’s Hall of Fame: It was a big moment for Indian fans as Sachin Tendulkar got inducted in ICC’s coveted ‘Hall of Fame’. Tendulkar becomes the sith Indian to feature in the list of greats. He joins Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Bishen Singh Bedi, and Sunil Gavaskar. With the wait finally over, cricketers hailed Tendulkar on his feat. “An official seal to the long-known fact. Congratulations @sachin_rt on being included in the #ICCHallofFame. True legends belong to Greatness,” read Rajiv Shukla’s post. He was not the only one, his childhood friend Vinod Kambli had a message for Tendulkar and so did Rahane.

An official seal to the long known fact. Congratulations @sachin_rt on being included in the #ICCHallofFame. True legends belong to Greatness. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 19, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to @sachin_rt paaji for being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame. You’ve been a true inspiration for me and millions all over the globe! pic.twitter.com/HotPHkZxNp — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 19, 2019

You followed your dream 💭 and lived your life making it come true. Thrilled to hear the news of you being inducted in to the @ICC Hall of Fame. A big hug and lots of love, @sachin_rt!#SachInHallOfFame #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/yI135t7z6n — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) July 19, 2019

“On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor,” Tendulkar said during the event.