International Cricket Council Announces Whopping Prize Money For World Test Championship Cycle 2021-23

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the whopping prize money for the World Test Championship 2021–23 cycle with a total purse of $3.8 million (INR 6.61 crore). This will be shared between the nine teams that played in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle of 2021–23.

The ICC announced the whopping prize for the WTC cycle 2021–23. (Pic: ICC)

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a whopping prize money for World Test Championship 2021–23 cycle with a total purse of $3.8 million (INR 13.23 crore). This will be shared between the nine teams that played in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The winner of the tournament will take home a massive prize of $1.6 million (INR 6.61 crore), while the runners-up will get their hands on $800,000. The ICC hasn’t made any changes to the tournament prize money, which remains the same as that of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

In this cycle, South Africa will earn a total of $450,000 as they finished third after playing all their matches. Ben Stokes’ England ended up in fourth place and they will get prize money of $350,000, while Sri Lanka is in fifth place and will take home $200,000. At last, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Bangladesh will each get $100,000 in prize money.

The inaugural champions of the WTC, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand were also rewarded with a jackpot of $1.6 million in Southampton after winning the final. They defeated India by eight wickets in a rain-marred six-day final.

On the other hand, Australia dominated this WTC cycle (2021–23) to qualify for their first-ever final, and they will face the runners-up of the last edition India, who will be appearing in their second WTC final in succession at the Oval in London from June 7–11.

We have to wait and watch whether India will be able to end their trophy drought in ICC tournaments or not or will the Aussies become the first nation to bag all major ICC trophies.

Squads for the WTC Final 2021–23:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner

(Written By – Utkarsh Rathour)

(Written By – Utkarsh Rathour)

