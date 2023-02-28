Home

Sports

‘ICC is Under India, Asia Cup Shouldn’t Happen in UAE’, Ex Pakistan Cricketer Abdur Rehman Makes Scathing Remark on BCCI

‘ICC is Under India, Asia Cup Shouldn’t Happen in UAE’, Ex Pakistan Cricketer Abdur Rehman Makes Scathing Remark on BCCI

As Pakistan are actually the hosts of the tournament, India doesn't want to send their team to their neighbouring country and wants the tournament to take place in a neutral venue, preferably in the UAE.

'ICC is Under India, Asia Cup Shouldn't Happen in UAE', Ex Pakistan Cricketer Abdur Rehman Makes Scathing Remark on BCCI. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 saga is perhaps the most controversial and trending topic in the cricketing world as India and Pakistan stand divided in their opinions regarding the hosting rights.

As Pakistan are actually the hosts of the tournament, India doesn’t want to send their team to their neighbouring country and wants the tournament to take place in a neutral venue, preferably in the UAE.

You may like to read

Former Pakistan international Abdur Rehman has made an aggressive remark on the BCCI that the world governing body of cricket—ICC is actually ‘under India’ as Indians work there and generates majority of funds for their nation and Pakistan are actually in no position to say no.

“Asia Cup should not happen (in Dubai),” Rehman said on Nadir Ali Podcast.

“That’s because ICC is under them. All the people who are working for ICC are Indians. India generates 60 to 70 per cent funds. We are not in a position to say no. Even if they don’t come (to Pakistan) we should go, because we have to play cricket”, he further added.

Earlier this month, PCB president and BCCI secretary/ACC President Jay Shah met in Bahrain for a solution regarding the hosting rights. The final decision will be made in March.

As per a report by PTI, it has come to light that Pakistan might stay as the host of the tournament but India will play their matches in the UAE. So if India reach the final, then the very last match of the tournament should also take place in the middle-eastern country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.