ICC Issues Clarification On DRS Controversy During Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 Match

The DRS decision created a social media outrage and it prompted the world governing body of cricket to come up with a clarification.

ICC Issues Clarification On DRS Controversy During Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 Match. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: International Cricket Council (ICC) have issued a clarification on Friday following a controversial DRS call by the umpire during a thrilling ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The incident happened during the 9th over of the South Africa run-chase. On the fifth ball, batter Rassie van der Dussen was given out after Usama Mir trapped him LBW. van der Dussen was looking for the flick but he missed it and hit him near the knee roll.

The South African batter went for the review and after a third umpire check on the Ultra-Edge it eventually went to ball-tracking. For a split second, a tracking window came up, which showed the impact to be ‘umpire’s call’ and wickets are ‘missing’. It was taken down immediately.

The review was done again from the beginning and this time, the tracking showed ”umpire’s’ call” and wickets ”hitting”. So as a result, the umpire’s decision was upheld and van der Dussen was sent back to the pavilion.

The decision created a huge social media outrage and it prompted the world governing body of cricket to come up with a clarification.

“In today’s match between South Africa and Pakistan, an incomplete graphic was erroneously displayed during the LBW review of Rassie van der Dussen,” an ICC spokesperson told Sportskeeda.

“The completed graphic with the right details was ultimately displayed.”

Speaking about the match, Adian Markram scored 91 but South Africa nearly made a hash of a modest chase as they lost three wickets for 10 runs before Keshav Maharaj (7 off 21) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4 off 6) saw through to a one-wicket victory, their first victory against Pakistan in 24 years in a nail-biting finish.

In another incident, it could have been all over in the 46th over for South Africa when a Haris Rauf delivery, bowled wide off the crease, stuck Keshav Maharaj on the pads and Pakistan went for the DRS call after on-field umpire ruled it not out.

