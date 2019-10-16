In order to generate excitement among fans, the ICC is planning on having India face Pakistan in one of the warm-up games for the T20 World Cup next year in Australia. A full itinerary about the tournament in 2020 is yet to be finalised but the ICC is keen on setting up the marquee clash ahead of the first match on October 18.

A recent report in the Times of India suggests that the ICC’s governing body is in strong favour of the idea but is yet to get in touch with the BCCI. However, those in know of things are clear that no such requests will be entertained by the BCCI and its members.

“Wonder who comes up with these brilliant ideas there? First, they went and brought out the schedule of the 2020 World T20 almost two years in advance. And now, they want a warm-up game to create excitement,” sources told the leading daily.

All bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan are on hold due to political tensions and strenuous relations between the two countries, due to which the mother of all battles are restricted only to ICC tournaments. Because of the repercussions of the Pulwama attacks earlier this year in February, there was a strong demand of India boycotting their World Cup match against Pakistan on June 14. However, the match did take place with India extending their World Cup record against Pakistan 7-0.

The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral series was in 2012-13. Pakistan, touring India, beat the hosts 2-1 in a three match series. Since, India and Pakistan have faced each other in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, World T20 2014, 2015 World Cup, World T20 2016, twice during the Champions Trophy 2017.