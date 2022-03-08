Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday launched the ‘100 per cent Cricket Year of Women’s Cricket’ campaign to coincide with the International Women’s Day in order to further promote gender equality and empower women and girls through cricket.Also Read - International Women's Day 2022: Now You Can Buy Kalpana Chawla NFT. Know How Here

The global governing body for the sport said in a statement on Tuesday that, “The 100 per cent Cricket Year of Women’s Cricket campaign has been introduced to help drive transformative change and be part of accelerating the growth of the game.” Also Read - Heather Graham Approved as Replacement For Ashleigh Gardner In Australia Squad

ICC Tweeted: Also Read - Mithali Raj Becomes First Woman Cricketer to Appear At Six Cricket World Cups

Keep all your declarations coming in on #IWD2022 Use the #IDeclare hashtag and tag @ICC to see your post on our social channels! More 👉 https://t.co/bAAR5Jyqoc pic.twitter.com/pTnx96FcYl — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2022

Keep all your declarations coming in on #IWD2022

Use the #IDeclare hashtag and tag @ICC to see your post on our social channels!

Using the #IDeclare hashtag, the ICC is urging cricket fans worldwide to show what they can do to “further promote gender equality and further empower women and girls through cricket”.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said he was ‘proud’ of the initiative.

“Cricket has the incredible power and reach to raise awareness and effect change and we’re proud to partner with UNICEF as part of 100 per cent Cricket Year of Women’s Cricket to #IDeclare our commitment to empowering women and girls through cricket,” said Allardice.

“We are committed to gender equity and using the platform of our sport to promote equal opportunities for girls and boys is a great way of doing this. We will also focus all of our Cricket 4 Good efforts on this too, ensuring we’re giving as many women and girls the chance to grow through our game.”

Cricket stars currently competing at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand got behind the new campaign, with India captain Mithali Raj one of the first to show her support.

#IDeclare — “I declare that I will scout and train as many young girls as possible to take up this wonderful sport,” Mithali said.

Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof and Bangladesh seamer Jahanara Alam followed suit shortly after.

#IDeclare — “I declare I will encourage my daughter to play cricket,” Maroof said.

#IDeclare — “I declare I will work hard and play good cricket to set an example not only for Bangladeshi girls but also all over the world,” Alam added.