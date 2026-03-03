ICC makes BIG announcement for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, it is...

Home

ICC's big update before T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has taken a new direction as we’ve got our semi-finalist, England, South Africa, India and New Zealand. The first match of the semi-final will be played on March 4th between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The second game will be played between India and England on March 5th at the Wankhede Stadium.

ICC’s important announcement ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

However, ahead of these important matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made an important announcement as they reveal the names of the umpires and match referees for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Umpires and Match Referees for the first semi-final

Speaking about the umpires for the highly-intense clash, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed for the New Zealand vs South Africa game, which is set to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be the on-field umpires for this match. Both umpires have provided their services in one of the biggest matches. However, Nitin Menon will be the third umpire in the first semi-final and Javagal Srinath will be the match referee. The fourth umpire for the clash will be Rod Tucker.

Umpires and Match Referee for the second semi-final between India and England

Now, let’s discuss the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played between India and England on March 5th at the Wankhede Stadium. Chris Gaffaney and Allauddin Palekar will be the field umpires for the game. In their respective careers, both umpires have played a major role in providing their services in the big matches. Andy Pycroft will be the match referee for this highly-intense match. The third umpire for this game will be Adrian Holdstock and the fourth umpire will be Paul Reiffel.

T20 World Cup 2026 final set to be played on March 8

The winners of both the matches will play the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to play on March 8th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

